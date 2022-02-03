New Mom Priyanka Chopra Gives Mommy Duties A Break To Share Her First Post Since Welcoming Baby

Priyanka Chopra returned to Instagram almost two weeks after she and Nick Jonas announced to the world that they have embraced parenthood. The actress in the wee hours of Thursday shared two selfies from her ride in a car. Priyanka geotagged Los Angeles as her location, revealing that she is still at home and spending time with her family.

In the pictures, Priyanka was taking a ride in her car and soaking in the LA sun. The actress was glowing in the sunkissed pictures. While in one she took a picture to show her bare face, in another, Priyanka was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses. She shared the pictures with the caption, “The light feels right."

Excited fans welcomed Priyanka back on the ‘gram. They dropped happy notes and praises in the comments section. “You’re so beautiful," praised a fan while another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ missed you." A comment also read, “Hello Mommy!!" A fan also gave her a new nickname. “Mommy Jonas," they called her. Priyanka also changed her profile picture to a picture with her dog Diana.

In January, Priyanka and Nick surprised face with the announcement of their baby. The couple shared identical posts on Instagram to announce that they’ve welcomed a baby through a surrogate. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple’s joint statement read. The couple requested privacy during their special time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they added.

Multiple platforms claimed that they have welcomed a daughter. A Daily Mail report also claimed that the couple’s baby arrived 12 weeks earlier than the due date. The daughter was born at a Southern California hospital, where she will remain till she is healthy enough to return home to Nick-Priyanka, a source told the international publication. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She has a series of projects lined up, including Text For You, Citadel, Untitled wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling. She has also now signed Ending Things with Avengers: Endgame star Antony Mackie.

