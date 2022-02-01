New Mom Priyanka Chopra Looks Back at Her Childhood; Talks About Making Her Mother Proud

On January 21st, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took to social media to inform the world that they have welcomed a baby through surrogacy. The global icon, before welcoming her daughter on January 15, had sat down for an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she had said that she is going to surround herself with just joy and light. The actress was referring to the havoc the pandemic created in the world, but from her statements, it seems like Chopra was already hinting at her expanding family.

Talking to the publication, she said peace is of utmost importance at the moment, and it has become the quest of her life. “That’s all I look for. I’m looking for people that give love, I’m looking for people that are peaceful. I’m gonna surround myself with just joy and light. And, you know, I think I’m starting to look for that now. And as a human being, it changed me as I’m sure it changed most of us. I don’t know if I can do that chaotic pace and chaotic world anymore. I want to prioritise what’s important," she said.

She added that she feels most at peace when she is at home, that Nick and she purchased in 2019, and worked to make it their dream abode.

The new mom also looked back at her childhood and said that she was not just raised by her parents, but also her extended family including her grandparents, aunts and uncles. “Because my parents were studying, they were doing their medical degrees at that time when they had me. I went from family to family and I always had so much love and support in my life. I really do feel that it gave me a sense of balance in my relationships as well."

The Matrix 4 actress also added that she feels most loved when she looks at her mom (Dr Madhu Chopra).

“I feel most loved when I look at my mom, whenever I’m doing something my mom just has this face, which is like the ‘proud mom’ face. Sometimes I see it with my team as well, when I’m having a conversation and they’ll have this face. Even my husband, it’s just a silent thing. They don’t have to say anything, it’s the look, the face, and so I do have to say that I have felt very loved my whole life," she concluded.

