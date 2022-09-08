New Mom Sonam Kapoor Finds This Baby Habit 'Cute' After Her Son's Arrival

New mom Sonam Kapoor seems to be enjoying motherhood to the fullest. The 37-year-old married Anand Ahuja in 2018, and the couple welcomed a healthy baby boy into their lives on August 20, this year. A style icon and a regular on red carpets, Sonam’s fascination is not with the latest fashion trend or a magazine editorial, but with cute baby burps. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share that the only burps that are cute are “baby burps" and added a baby face and a milk bottle emoji to her statement on the photo-sharing app.

The happy couple, who post each other’s pictures with the hashtag #everydayphenomenal, seem to be enjoying every waking minute with the new baby. Sonam keeps sharing regular life updates on the social networking platform and has not yet revealed the face of her son. Sonam and Anand have also not revealed the name of their baby as of yet. The actress had initially announced the news of her pregnancy in March 2021 with a beautiful photoshoot.

The Kapoor family seems to be quite taken with the birth of the little boy, especially Anil Kapoor, Sonam’s father. He mentioned in an interview with ETimes that he felt on “top of the world"-a nod to his dialogue from Dil Dhadakne Do. He mentioned that nothing can top the feeling of becoming a grandfather and added, “I am busy wrapping up my assignments. There’s Sunita (his wife), Sonam, and Anand, who is looking after the baby. I am always there by his side and it is great to see him every day."

Sonam doesn’t intend to give up work altogether but admitted that acting would take a back seat. Previously, in an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam shared that she believed children don’t choose to be born but are instead brought forth by their parents. She said, “It’s a selfish decision. I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely." The actress will next be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh’s Blind, the shooting of which she wrapped up before she announced her pregnancy.

