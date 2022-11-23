New Mom Sonam Kapoor, in Printed Co-ord Set and High Boots, Nails Her Airport Look

Sonam Kapoor the fashion icon of Bollywood was spotted today at the Mumbai airport. The actress, who recently welcomed her first baby, is back to work. Dressed in winter-themed attire, Sonam arrived at the airport to catch a flight to Delhi to attend an event. To amp up our winter wardrobes, we should take cues from the fashion diva herself.

This winter look was stylised by Sonam’s sister, the iconic fashionista, Rhea Kapoor. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Rhea in her caption wrote, “Coming thru.”

Meanwhile, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress also shared the post on social media. In case you missed it, check it out here.

The Raanjhanaa actress for the event wore a printed dress paired with a matching blazer. Her dress was a pastel green flowy midi dress with orange, blue and purple abstract prints, a collared neckline, and button closures on the torso. She layered her look by adding a dark-grey long overcoat on her shoulders. The overcoat was fitted with collars, padded shoulders, and full sleeves. For shoes, she chose to go with calf-lengthed boots. She completed her outfit with vintage-style tinted sunglasses, a top handle bag, dainty earrings, and a layered gold choker chain.

Ultimately, Sonam chose a messy bun with side-parted strands, glossy pink lip shade, darkened eyebrows, subtle eye shadow, blushed cheeks, glowing skin and mascara on the lashes. Like always, Sonam left fans completely impressed. One of them wrote, “Bhang" along with a fire emoticon in the comment section, and another one said, “The OG Fashionista, AISHA" referring to her popular film. Even Rhea commented, “the best" and well we absolutely agree.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor has finished shooting for the film Blind directed by Shome Makhija. She was last seen in a cameo role in Netflix's thriller AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap.

