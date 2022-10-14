New Mom Sonam Kapoor Skipped Karwa Chauth Fast for Anand Ahuja, Here's Why

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who recently welcomed their first child, celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth on October 13. However, the actress revealed that she did not keep a fast for Anand and has never observed it in the past as her husband is “not a fan of Karwa Chauth". She said that Anand believes that fasting should only be done intermittently, so she has never observed it. However, she stated that they both believe that festivals and traditions are excellent reasons for family and friends to get together. Sonam further in her Instagram post wrote, “I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. Sunita Kapoor, you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity are legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone".

Sonam also shared beautiful pictures from the occasion and they are truly unmissable. In the pictures, the fashionista was seen striking some stunning poses for the camera. Instead of the traditional red saree, the new mommy opted for a rani pink silk saree, which she paired with a contrast green blouse and statement jewellery. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja finished off her look with her classic make-up and a middle-parting hairdo with soft curls.

Sonam’s husband Anand Ahuja was quick enough to leave a sweet comment on the post. He wrote, “You look great! intermittent is a powerful anti-inflammatory and recovery tool. And yeah, it was so nice to see Mom’s famous KC celebration! So special". Several celebrities from the industry such as Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Esha Gupta and many more left adorable comments on the post. Apart from them, many social media users left adorable comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “So gorgeous". Another user wrote, “Love the picture and the caption".

Sonam married Anand in a traditional ceremony in Mumbai in 2018. The couple recently welcomed their first child and announced the name of their son. On the first-month birthday of their child, the couple named him Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. They revealed the first image of Vayu and explained the significance of his name. Check out the post below.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK. The actress made a brief appearance and starred alongside Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, among others. Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming film titled, Blind, which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film. The film also stars Purab Kohli and Lillete Dubey.

