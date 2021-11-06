Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Casts New Actor as Nattu Kaka in Ghanshyam Nayak's Place?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television, has been entertaining the audiences for the last 13 years. The show, which started in 2008, holds a special place in the hearts of the audience and regularly features in the top of TRP charts. Last month, the show suffered a blow after the demise of Ghanshyam Nayak, who played the role of Nattu Kaka in TMKOC.

He passed away on October 3 after suffering from a rare form of cancer. Nayak made the character of Nattu Kaka, the assistant of Jethalal at Gada Electronics in the show, a memorable character. Both Nayak and Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, are known for their comic timing. After the death of Nayak, the makers of the show started their search for the new Nattu Kaka.

A picture is going viral on social media speculating who the new Nattu Kaka will be in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Hundreds of fans are sharing the picture on social media about the purported artist who could join Jethalal at Gada Electronics. The caption of the picture shared by fan account @jehtho reads, “What You Think."

In the picture, a person is seen sitting on a chair inside what looks like Gada Electronics. A photo of Ghanshyam Nayak is also attached on the left side. While sharing the picture, it is being claimed that the person who is sitting on the chair may well be the new Nattu Kaka.

We don’t how much truth is in it, as no official announcement has yet been made by the makers of the show. After the picture went viral on social media, viewers would be interested to see if the upcoming episodes of TMKOC indeed feature a new Nattu Kaka.

