New Parents Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Take A Break From Baby Duties For A Drive. See Pic

Even after three years of blissful marriage together, actor-producer Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas are head over heels in love with each other. The duo doesn’t hide their feelings for one another as they keep on posting pictures of their daily routine. Recently, the Baywatch actress treated her fans with the glance of what her ‘favorite Sunday’ looks like.

Undoubtedly, the couple is busy taking care of the baby they welcomed through surrogacy. However, they seem to have found some time for themselves on Sunday and headed out on a drive. Taking it to the story of her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a picture along with the caption, “My favorite kind of Sunday". She added a heart emoticon. In the wholesome and romantic picture, PeeCee is holding Nick’s hand, while they are seated in a car.

On January 21, 2022, the couple revealed that they have welcomed a baby via surrogacy. The duo released a joint statement on social media to share the happy news. “We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," she said. While they are yet to reveal details about their baby, Priyanka’s cousin Meera Chopra had confirmed the couple welcomed a daughter.

Priyanka and Nick got married as per a Christian and a Hindu ceremony on December 1 and 2 in 2018, in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. Following the lavish wedding ceremonies, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

On Priyanka’s work front, the actress was last seen in the Hollywood film The Matrix: Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves. The Sky is Pink actress will be next seen in an Indian wedding comedy movie with Mindy Kaling. Not just this, but she also has a film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her pipeline.

