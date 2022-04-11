New Poster of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Unveiled on Ram Navami

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2022, the makers of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu dropped a brand-new poster of the actor. Sharing it via the film’s official Twitter handle, the makers extended warm greetings of Ram Navami 2022 and wrote, “Let’s celebrate the symbol of chivalry & virtue on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami by adherence to truth and Dharma - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu."

With a powerful action backdrop, the actor is shown with an aggressive look holding a dagger.

Set in the backdrop of the 17th century Mughal Empire, the period action drama throws light on the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. With Nidhhi Agerwal playing the female lead, the film has Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri playing other pivotal roles. In addition, the film also stars Adithya Menon, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Pujita Ponnada playing supporting roles.

The film has been made on a huge budget and multiple sets have been constructed in the Aluminum Factory to complete the remaining shoot, which resumed on Saturday. Written and directed by Krish, the upcoming film is produced by AM Rathnam and Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Productions.

The music for the upcoming film has been scored by M.M. Keeravani. Meanwhile, Tips company has acquired the audio rights at a huge price. The film is being shot by V.S.Gnana Shekar, while Praveen K.L is editing the upcoming project. As the first Pan-India film in Pawan Kalyan’s career, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will hit theatres in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

The shoot of the upcoming venture was stalled in late 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The release date of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer is yet to be revealed.

