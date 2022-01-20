Home » News » Movies » New Poster of Vijay's Beast to Release Before First Single: Reports

New Poster of Vijay's Beast to Release Before First Single: Reports

Beast has been produced by Sun Pictures and is preparing for a grand theatrical release in multiple languages.
Going by the reports, the first song will be released on the occasion of Republic Day.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: January 20, 2022, 14:29 IST

Some exciting news for Vijay fans. A new poster of Vijay-starrer Beast, said to be a complete package of comedy, romance, action, and emotions, will be released soon. This comes only a day after the makers said they would release the first single from the film on January 26. The new poster, though, is expected to come out before the song.

Beast has been produced by Sun Pictures and is preparing for a grand theatrical release in multiple languages.

While the audience has been waiting for updates about the film, it looks like the makers have finally decided to take the next step. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial is scheduled to be released in April. If all goes as planned, the promotions of the film might start next month. The much talked about film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead role and the music of the film has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

The reports about the release of the first single and poster have made the fans believe that they are in for a treat. Although the increasing covid cases in the country are making it difficult for the films to be released in theatres, the audience is hoping for things to improve so that they watch their favourite actor in theatres.

first published: January 20, 2022, 14:26 IST