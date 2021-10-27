New Promo of Hit Marathi Drama 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karle' Shows Discord in Deshmukh House

The story of the popular small-screen Marathi show “Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" witnesses new twists and turns every single day, and if the new promo is anything to go by, a new surprise for the viewers appears to be in the offing. To meet Avinash’s debts, Arundhati has mortgaged her house with the help of Yash and her father and this decision of hers is having a huge impact on the family.

In the most recently released promo, Aniruddha has decided to sell his share of the house. Upon informing all the members of the family about his decision, there was a change in the atmosphere. Aniruddha, however, is adamant about his decision of selling the upper floor of the house.

In the promo, Kedar is seen asking him, “Are you going to divide the house into two parts?" Aniruddha immediately replies, “Yes". He further explains that he wanted to live with his parents but they don’t seem to need him. This again creates an uproar and Aniruddha’s parents try to pacify him. Here’s the promo posted by Star Pravah on their Instagram handle:

Meanwhile, to meet Avinash’s debts and save him from dying, Arundhati has also mortgaged her house with the help of Yash and her father. Initially, nobody knew about this except Yash, Appa and Arundhati. However, Aniruddha’s second wife Sanjana got to know that the house had been mortgaged when Yash was telling Gauri.

She then used it to poison the Deshmukh family’s minds against Arundhati. In addition, the decision to sell Aniruddha’s house will lead to a division of the property. How will Arundhati deal with all this? How will it impact her life? These are some of the questions only the future episodes will answer.

