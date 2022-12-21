New Shark Amit Jain Has This to Say on Reports of Him Replacing 'Fan-Favourite' Ashneer Grover

Shark Tank India had a spectacular first season with budding entrepreneurs pitching unique business ideas. And now a new season is gearing up for January release. The concept of the show and the interesting pitches will remain the same. However, this time, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho group Amit Jain will be seen on the show instead of Ashneer Grover. In a new interview, Amit Jain shared his excitement about joining the second season of the show. He said being a shark has 'more responsibility than an entrepreneur.'

The 46-year-old businessman, Amit Jain began his company in the back of his garage at his home in Jaipur and has gradually carved a niche for himself in the field of business. And now he will soon turn a shark in Shark Tank. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Amit said he feels the platform will provide him with a voice that will reach millions across the country. He added that he now has a responsibility towards the pitchers who will appear on the show.

He talked about how India as a country can excel and become a developed nation. “I think India will have to do a bit more to be a developed nation and for that 3-4 things need to happen. Among them are smaller towns having more entrepreneurs. Also, women, who form 50% of the population, need to be a greater part of the workforce," he said.

“I felt Shark Tank India gives me a platform where I can help enable some of these changes and also give my thoughts a wider reach. I feel I am seeing myself in the pitchers," he added. He also said the similar stories from similar cities are like deja vu for him.

Amit Jain commented on the reports of him “replacing" Ashneer Grover. He said that he is just a new shark who will be adding a new dimension to the show. Like the other sharks on the panel, he too has his way of telling his story and will bring something unique to the table.

The new season of Shark Tank will air on Sony TV on January 2, 2023.

