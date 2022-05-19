New Single Oh Isha From Adivi Sesh’s Major Takes us Back in Time

Major, a cinematic homage to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will be released in theatres on June 3rd. Before the biopic’s release, the film’s star Adivi Sesh and his team have started promoting their upcoming project. The recently released trailer has also sparked interest among viewers. Now, to add to the frenzy, the makers have released a new song named ‘Oh Isha’ from the film on Wednesday.

The song perfectly captures the vibe and feelings of the first love. Sricharan Pakala composed the soundtrack. Both Sesh and the film’s leading lady, Saiee Manjrekar, lived in their roles and had great chemistry. It depicts friendship, affection, an unbreakable bond, and the agony of being apart from one other while the male protagonist is at war.

Armaan Mallik and Chinmaya Sripada have lent their mesmerising voices to the song, on top of the lyrics written by Poojan Kohli. It’s shot in an old-school style, transporting us to the 1990s and making us nostalgic for our first love. Major depicts the commitment, heroism, sacrifice, love, and zeal of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s life.

Meanwhile, the trailer for Major was recently released at a spectacular gala in Hyderabad. The video shows Adivi Sesh taking the martyr’s valour to the big screen. He skillfully represents the army officer’s personal and professional accomplishments.

Major covers the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the hero of the 26/11 2008 Mumbai attacks. It traces his life from his youth through the unfortunate events of the Mumbai attack, in which he was martyred.

Major, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies. The film stars Adivi Sesh, Made in Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar along with Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma and it will be released on a pan Indian level in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

