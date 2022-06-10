Karnataka
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
JDS
--
Maharashtra
0/6 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
SS
--
NCP
--
Rajasthan
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Haryana
0/2 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 101
UPA 44
OTH 73
27
Home » News » Movies » New Single Titled Nenjoramalle Penne From Renji Panicker’s Sudoku N Out Now

New Single Titled Nenjoramalle Penne From Renji Panicker’s Sudoku N Out Now

The song is set in the folk music of southern India.
The song is set in the folk music of southern India.

This song has all the qualities to mark Appu’s signature in the world of music.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 16:39 IST

A new single from Renji Panicker and Maniyanpilla Raju’s next titled, Sudoku N, has been released. The movie is set to hit the theatres on June 24.

Before the release, to keep the audience engaged and interested, the makers have now released a new single, Nenjoramalle Penne. The music has been composed by music director Appu.

The song is set in the folk music of southern India. The track unknowingly forces us to start tapping our feet from the first beat. As the song continues to make everyone sway to the melodious folk music, anyone will instantly get into the zone and start singing along.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Singer Jassi has lent his vocals for this song and his voice sits perfectly, while the chart-topping lyrics have been penned by Pullikkanakkan. This song has all the qualities to mark Appu’s signature in the world of music.

Meanwhile, the film also stars Sarah Sheikh and child blogger Sankaran. The two are huge social media stars and now they are making their Malayalam film debut with ‘Sudoku N’.

Meanwhile, C R Ajaykumar has majorly worked as a screenwriter in Mollywood. This time he has taken the charge of direction.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: June 10, 2022, 16:39 IST