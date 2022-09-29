New Single Titled Pinju Pinju Mazhai From Dhanush's Naane Varuvean Out; Watch Here

Dhanush’s Naane Varuvean has hit the theatres, and the film marks the return of the iconic brother duo — Dhanush and director Selvaraghavan, who have earlier delivered classic hits like Kadhal Kondain, Thulluvadho Ilamai, 7G Rainbow Colony, Pudhupettai, and Mayakkam Enna. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the makers unveiled a new song titled Pinju Pinju Mazhai from the film.

The third single from the psychological thriller underscores the relationship between a father and a daughter. The latest song, crooned by Sid Sriram, has lyrics penned by Yugabharathi. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed this song.

Listen to the song from Dhanush’s Naane Varuvean here:

The song is garnering praise for its composition and lyrics. Previous songs like Anandha Yaazhai, Vaa Vaa En Devathaye, Kannana Kanney, and others, from the film, were also hits among the masses.

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, the OTT digital rights of the Dhanush-starrer have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video.

In Selvaraghavan’s directorial, Dhanush plays a dual role. It also has Indhuja Ravichandran and Elli AvrRam playing the female leads. Prabhu and the omnipresent Yogi Babu are also a part of the star cast. Interestingly, filmmaker-writer Selvaraghavan also appeared in an important role in the film.

Kalaippuli S Thanu of V Creations produced the film. Om Prakash has handled the cinematography for Naane Varuvean. Bhuvan Srinivasan and RK Vijai Murugan are behind the editing and art direction departments of the film, respectively. The stunt sequences of the film have been choreographed by Dhilip Subbarayan and Stun Siva.

Dhanush’s last big screen outing was Thiruchitrambalam. Directed by Mithran R. Jawahar, the film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.

