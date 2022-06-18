New Song From Malayalam Star Shaju Sreedhar’s Route Map Released

A New song titled Mouname from the movie Route Map starring Shaju Sreedhar and Bigg Boss Malayalam fame Angel Thomas has been released. The song was released by Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko.

The emotional song has been composed by Ashwin Verma. Thampuru Devi and Ashwin have penned the lyrics of the track. A female version of the song has also been released. Nikhil Mathew and Akhila Anand have given voice for the track.

The song is heart-touching and an emotional one that brings all the happiness a family has and shows how Covid-19 Pandemic devastated the family. The song was released on the YouTube channel of Saina Music.

The video song features Shaju Sreedhar and Angel Thomas. It is the debut film of Angel, who received fame after Bigg Boss Malayalam 3.

Apart from the two, Baby Bhadra Sumesh, Master Tridev Kiran, Sinseer, Gopu Kiran, Anand Manmathan, Aparna, Rajeshwari, Jose, Dijo Jose Antony and Nobby Marcos are the part of the movie.

Route Map is expected to be released in theatres next month.

The storyline of the movie revolves around the devastation caused by the pandemic. The story tells about the before and after of the pandemic. It narrates the life of a broken family who are still struggling to return to normalcy.

Shaju Sreedhar has worked in numerous movies including Padmini and Ormakalil. The best-known films of the actor are Chathur Mukham (2021) and Marubhoomiyile Mazhathullikal (2018).

