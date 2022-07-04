New Song Ole Melody From Tovino Thomas, Kalyani Priyadarshan's Thallumaala Out

A new track, titled Ole Melody, from Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan-starrer Thallumala is out. The latest song from the upcoming Malayalam movie has vocals by Haricharan Seshadri, Benny Dayal, Salim Kumar, and Vishnu Vijay. Muhsin Parari (Mu.Ri), who is also one of the film’s scenarists, has penned the lyrics, while Vishnu Vijay is the composer.

Watch it here:

The first single from the film titled Kannil Pettole, sung by the composer Vishnu Vijay, along with Irfana Hameed was released a month ago. While the Arabic and Malayalam lyrics have been penned by Mu.Ri, Hameed has been credited for the lyrics of the rap. Kannil Pettole received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Earlier, while announcing the film’s release date, the makers dropped a cool and funky poster from the film, which showcased Tovino in the role of Manavalan Waseem. He is seen in funky clothes and sporting a super cool avatar.

Along with Muhsin Parari, who is known for Sudani from Nigeria, the film is co-scripted by Ashraf Hamza. He is best known for Thamaasha.

The festive entertainer film is directed by Khalid Rahman and produced by Ashiq Usman under his home banner of Ashiq Usman Productions. The film stars Shine Tom Chacko, Johny Antony, Binu Pappu, and Lukman in pivotal roles, in addition to Tovino Thomas and Kalyani Priyadarshan. Thallumaala also marks Tovino and Kalyani’s first movie together.

Thallumaala has Jimshi Khalid as the director of photography, Nishad Yusuf for editing, and Vishnu Vijay to handle the background score.

While Thallumaala is set to release on August 12, Tovino recently greeted the audience with the film Vaashi, on June 17. Moreover, the Mollywood actor has three more projects in the pipeline, including Ajayante Randam Moshanam, 2403 ft, and Vazhakku.

