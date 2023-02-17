Actor Nani, who is emerging as one of the leading stars in the Telugu film industry, is now gearing up for his next theatrical release, Dasara. Directed by Srikanth Othela, the film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, Poorna and Zareena Wahab will also be seen in pivotal roles. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations, the film is scheduled for release on March 30 this year. Santhosh Narayanan composed the music for the film, while the cinematography was handled by Sathyan Suryan.

The first song of the film was released recently and garnered attention. The second song Ori Vaari was also released a few days ago and grabbed the attention of music fanatics. Now, the song Theekari was released yesterday and is currently going viral on the internet.

Advertisement

Several social media users have commented on the video. One user wrote, “Beauty of Santhosh Narayanan’s music is he doesn’t use too many instruments in his music". Another user commented, “Nani is an emotion to all Indians". One user also wrote, “Our Telangana sounds sweetly emotional even in ️Tamil. We all love the song". So far, the song has amassed over 69,000 views.

The movie, which collected Rs 6.5 crore in pre-release business, is slated to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Nani is known for films including Jersey, Eega, Shyam Singh Roy, and Gentleman. The actor was last seen in Hit 2. Some of his other films include Ante Sundaraniki, Gang Leader, Devadas, and Ninnu Kori. His upcoming films include HIT 3, Sudha Kongara and Suriya. Nani also has a cameo role in the film Palaandu Vaazhga.

Advertisement

Keerthy made a name for herself in the movie industry with films like Idhu Enna Maayam, Geethanjali, Bairavaa, and Mahanati. Some of her upcoming projects include Bholaa Shankar, Mitra, Siren, Janakiram, Raghu Thatha, and Revolver Rita.

Read all the Latest Movies News here