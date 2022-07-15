New Still From Vikram's Cobra Out; Check Here

A new still from Chiyan Vikram’s upcoming film Cobra is out. The latest photo from the action thriller has Vikram hanging upside down with a cloth stuffed in his mouth.

The film is slated to hit the big screen on August 11, and the makers, along with posters, songs, and teasers are also releasing working stills from the upcoming project. Just five days ago, the team also unveiled AR Rahman’s tracklist from the film which consists of five songs — Thumbi Thullal, Adheeraa, Uyir Urugudhey, Tharangini, and Yeley Ilanchingamey.

Out of five, three have been already released. Vivek, Jithin Raj, Pa Vijay, and Thamarai are the lyricists.

Tipped to be a big-scale action thriller, the film has Vikram appearing in multiple looks. It is known that the actor plays a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes.

Meanwhile, KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty will play the female lead in the film. Interestingly, the film stars cricketer Irfan Pathan in the antagonist role and will mark his acting debut. Sarjano Khalid, Roshan Mathew, Miya George, Mirnalini Ravi, and KS Ravikumar are also part of the cast.

Written and directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu fame of Demonte Colony and Imaikka Nodigal, the film is backed by SS Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios and will be distributed by actor-politician Udhyanidhi Stalin’s by Red Giant Movies. It marks the maiden collaboration of Vikram and Ajay Gnanamuthu.

The team had wrapped up the shoot of the film earlier in February this year after filming for nearly three years. Cobra has cinematography by Harish Kannan and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages.

