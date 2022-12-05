New Stills From Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu Out, Director Says Film Not in Single Genre

Tamil star Ajith Kumar, who was last seen in the crime action thriller Valimai, has redefined swag and style with his salt-and-pepper look. For his upcoming film Thunivu, he sports a flowing white beard and it has already become a style statement. The film is set for a Pongal release next year and has been creating a lot of buzz since its announcement and inception. Some schedules of the movie were held in Thailand as well.

Recently, some new stills from the movie have been doing the rounds on the internet and we can say that it shows Ajith Kumar at his fiercest best as he gears up for a confrontation. Take a look at the stills that are oozing swag.

Along with the new stills that have sent fans into a frenzy, director H Vinoth also has some new information to share about the film. Previously, Thunivu was touted to be a heist film since it involved a bank. However, H Vinoth has now said that it is not a heist film but a multi-genre film. He said that the movie cannot be slotted into a single genre and has all the elements that an audience demands from a masala film. Also, there are reports that Ajith Kumar will be playing an antagonist character or a character with negative shades.

There were also reports that Ajith Kumar was playing a double role in the film. However, in his most recent interaction with the media, the director said that it was a mystery best unravelled when the film hits the theatres.

Thunivu will see a direct clash at the box office with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, which is also slated for a Pongal release.

