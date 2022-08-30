New Tamil Show Jamelaa to Premiere On This Channel; Know Details

Another brand new show is all set for its grand premiere on Colors Tamil. And the first teaser of the show has been shared on Instagram. The show is centred on the soulful journey of a young Muslim woman. Though the release date has not been fixed yet, fans are excited about this upcoming daily soap.

While sharing the video, the official account of Colors TV Tamil wrote, “Jamelaa Teaser. For the first time in the history of Tamil television, Jamila is the story of a Muslim woman!"

The promotional teaser shows a large crowd cheering in an auditorium as a woman standing on the stage dressed in a Burqa. Jamelaa is the woman who gradually reveals her identity.

Tanvi Rao, a popular actor, will play the title character in the serial. She rose to popularity with roles in films such as Rangbirangi, Guns of Benaras, and Gulaab Gang. Tanvi made her small screen debut in Aakruthi, a suspense horror thriller soap opera. She is a classically trained dancer as well as a theatre artist.

The actress is intended to captivate spectators with a story that unravels a chronicle of aspirations and dreams, providing a roller-coaster of emotions, underlining the notion that every woman has the right to pursue her dreams and fulfil her heart’s desire.

