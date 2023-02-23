Leading Tamil entertainment channel Vijay TV is all set to welcome another serial. Yes, you read it right. A few days ago, a promo on the official Instagram account of Vijay TV revealed this news. The caption read, “The sacrifice she made for her father became her life! Ponni - Soon on our Vijay TV."

The lead roles will be played by actors Vaishu Sundar and Sabari Nathan. Actors like Varun Udhai, Karthik Sasidharan, Sridevi Ashok, Shamitha Geddada, Bhargavi Eshwaramoorthy and Tharshika will also feature in this series. The new daily soap is the remake of the Bengali TV series Gaatchora, which was quite popular among the audience. The story of the serial is unique, so it is expected to draw a larger audience. The series premiere date is yet to be announced, as is its telecast timings.

The daily soap’s story is centred on a father-daughter relationship. The female protagonist, named Ponni, is a responsible and adoring daughter. Ponni is the story of a young woman who wishes to marry for the sake of her ill father. The woman plans the wedding entirely on her own. The father is a single parent, who is struggling to make ends meet. This show is expected to draw more attention to single parents and their children. Will Ponni’s marriage remove all obstacles and allow her to live a happy life? Viewers need to watch the serial to get this answer.

Vaishu, in a recent interview with a media portal, talked about her role in Ponni. “I am happy to play Ponni, a smart but strong-headed girl who knows her way out of every situation and never bends in the face of hurdles. Ponni, as a character, represents every woman out there who holds their bonds and principles in high regard, is a true empathizer, and has unconditional love for everyone around them. I am sure this character will resonate with the audience owing to her simplistic nature," she said.

Some other popular Tamil television shows such as Malar, Vikram Vedha, Mr Manaivi, and Super Jodi are also set to debut.

