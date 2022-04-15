Home » News » Movies » New Twist Awaits in Tamil Show Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar 2. Details Inside

The entire family is angry at Maran after seeing him and Tamara in the same room.
The popular daily sitcom has got the audience hooked to their screen.

The biggest twist is waiting for the tally viewers in the coming week’s episode of Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar 2 airing on Vijay TV. The popular daily sitcom has got the audience hooked to their screens with the anticipation of what is going to happen next after Saradha and Maaran’s entry.

Aishwarya, one of Mayan’s sisters, has gone through many difficulties. Aishwarya is already married to Muthuraaj. One day, Muthuraaj’s death comes as a shock. Karthik, the police officer who investigated the case of Muthuraaj’s death, later became Aishwarya’s boyfriend and is now married.

At the last moment of the marriage, Muthuraaj re-entered the show. Muthuraaj is now in psychiatric custody as per the court order. This aside, Mayan’s brother Maran hates and despises his father’s second wife and their children. Then Mayan makes a plan to teach Maran a lesson.

Accordingly, the aunt who has come from the town thinks that Tamara should marry Maran. But as Tamara is a small-town girl, Maran did not even look at her.

The entire family is angry at Maran after seeing him and Tamara in the same room. In the days to come, Tamara and Maran will get married. It looks like these scenes will air in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Mayan, who thought that Maran would never come to speak to him again after the marriage, made a villainous plan to take revenge.

