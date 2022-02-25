New Twist in Marathi Show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta Leaves Fans Disappointed

The viewers of Marathi television serial Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta will soon see a big twist in the story in the coming episodes. The show streams on Star Pravah. Gauri will soon come to know about Mansi’s truth. As per a news portal, Gauri will soon find out what Mansi is doing behind her back. After this Gauri will be pushed down from a cliff, a new post on Instagram from a handle Marathitvserialupdate claims.

It is said that this special episode will be available on February 27. However, the fans are not happy with this twist. They are also expressing their views on this in the comments section. Many viewers of the show have also started trolling the new development in the story. One of the users even asked to stop the show and called it useless. Another one asked to ‘first stop the show’.

It is clear from the reaction of the followers of the show that the viewers do not want to see any such thing happening in the show but the last call will be of the makers only. It will be interesting to see how the makers will respond to these comments. Will they make any changes in the storyline of the serial or will they continue to do what they have planned?

Some fans are not happy about all the conspiracy that has been going on in the show. The love story of Jaydeep and Gauri, the lead couple of the series, was being received well by the viewers. Now the makers have tried to bring an interesting change to the story with a possible conspiracy to eliminate Gauri. This new twist has irked the viewers and does not seem to be appreciated by the viewers.

