New Twist In Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi; Ranjit Gets Back His Uniform

A new twist is soon going to be seen in popular television show on Colors Marathi, Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi. The show’s lead actor Maniraj Pawar, who plays the role of a cop Ranjit will get his uniform back in the series.

A short promo of the same has been shared by an Instagram account Marathi Malika. In the promo, Maniraj is seen in the uniform of an Assistant Commissioner of Police with other cops outside a police station.

The caption of the post read, “Ranjit will once again wear a uniform." Besides this, the show’s lead actress Shivani Sonar, who plays the role of Sanjeevani has also shared a selfie with co-actor Maniraj. Both Shivani and Maniraj are seen in police uniform. In the caption Shivani wrote, “Do you think Ranjit will be an ACP again?"

Raja Ranichi G Jodi has received a good response from the audience because of its compelling storytelling.

The viewers like Shivani’s character of a lady cop in the daily soap and it has brought her new identity in the Marathi television industry. As she had to play the role of a tough lady police officer she learnt riding a bullet. She learned bullet riding in just 2-3 days and Maniraj helped her in this.

Raja Ranichi G Jodi showcases the life of lead characters Ranjit and Sanjeevani, both police officers. The Marathi audience is curious to know about what twist will unfold next in the series and how Ranjit will get back his police uniform.

The show started airing on Colors Marathi on 18 December 2019 and it has been getting a good response from viewers.

