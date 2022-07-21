New Video From Prithviraj Sukumaran's Kaduva Out And Internet Loves It

A new video snippet from the recently released Kaduva has hit the internet. Released on YouTube by Magic Frames, the video features a police station scene from the movie.

In the scene, Prithviraj Sukumaran, who portrays Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan, a prominent rubber grower, clashes with Kalabhavan Shajohn, who plays a police officer. The one-minute teaser gives a glimpse into the enmity between the two central characters of Kaduva.

Watch it here:

Kaduva received mixed reviews and continues to win streak at the box office. Released on July 7, the mass entertainer has successfully managed to keep the cash registers ringing at the Kerala box office.

The film, which is billed as director Shaji Kailas’ comeback to the Malayalam film industry, is produced by Listin Stephen and Supriya Menon. It was presented jointly under the banner Magic Frames and Prithviraj Productions. The film is written by Jinu V Abraham.

The film features Arjun Ashokan, Sai Kumar, Siddique, Seema, Dileesh Pothan, Vijayaraghavan, Aju Varghese, Sudev Nair, Rahul Madhav, Kalabhavan Shajohn, and Priyanka Nair feature in supporting cast.

Speaking of the technical crew of the project, Jakes Bejoy provided the music, and Abinandhan Ramanujam and Shameer Muhammed took care of cinematography and editing, respectively.

Malayalam actor-filmmaker Prithviraj was last seen in Dijo Jose Antony’s political thriller, Jana Gana Mana. Currently streaming on Netflix, it emerged as a commercial and critical success.

