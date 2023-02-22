Home » News » Movies » New Video From Sonu Nigam's Selfie Scuffle Shows Singer Wanting to Go Back and Confront the Attacker

New Video From Sonu Nigam's Selfie Scuffle Shows Singer Wanting to Go Back and Confront the Attacker

Sonu Nigam was performing in Chembur recently when MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar allegedly attacked him and his team over a selfie.

Sonu Nigam and his team was attacked at a concert in Mumbai on Monday night.
Singer Sonu Nigam and his team were recently in the midst of a scuffle regarding a selfie from a fan during the final moments of his act at an event, which was lauded by bystanders and netizens who praised the singer for not scurrying away but confronting the perpetrators.

Sonu Nigam was performing in Chembur recently when MLA Prakash Phaterpekar’s son Swapnil Prakash Phaterpekar allegedly attacked him and his team over a selfie. Sonu’s guru Ghulam Mustafa Khan’s son and his close aid Rabbani Khan along with his bodyguard sustained some injuries.

A new, clearer and longer video of the unfortunate events that occurred post the Chembur concert have surfaced, which reveals Sonu wanting to go back and confront the attacker instead of slipping away.

“Most celebrities don’t want to get involved in something unpleasant like this and leave it to their teams to tackle the situation. It was very heartening to see Sonu stand up for his team and confronting the men in question. He even took his team members to the hospital and waited to complete the required police procedures. Its a rare thing to see these days," says a source.

