New Video of Jada Pinkett Smith Laughing After Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 Goes Viral

The new video appears to show Jada Pinkett Smith's head tilting forward with laughter after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.
In a new video from the Oscars 2022 event going viral now, Jada Pinkett Smith is seen laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 01, 2022, 16:26 IST

The controversy surrounding this year’s Oscar ceremony, sparked by the Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation, is far from over. Everyone is still talking about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the stage during the live ceremony. Chris made a joke about Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that she was looking like GI Jane 2 with her bald head. Jada’s baldness is because of the illness alopecia, so an offended Will Smith took the harsh action in front of live audiences all over the world.

While we know Jada’s initial reaction was to roll her eyes at Chris’ joke, a new video has now surfaced online which seemingly shows how the actress reacted after her husband slapped the comedian. In a new video from the Oscars 2022 event going viral now, Jada is seen laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. The footage has been recorded by a member of the Oscars 2022 audience, sitting just two rows from the stage.

In the viral video, Smith can be seen storming off the stage and sitting back in his seat after assaulting Rock. “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me!" Rock says, with the video appearing to show Jada’s head tilting forward with laughter.

Jada Pinkett Smith had earlier broken her silence in a cryptic Instagram post, talking about ‘healing’. She took to Instagram to share a quote that read, “This is a season for healing. And I am here for it."

Will Smith had posted a public apology to Rock after the Academy Awards. His post read, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable."

first published: April 01, 2022, 16:24 IST