The total box office collections for Varisu increased by Rs 3.25 crore during the weekend, bringing its overall domestic gross to almost Rs 214 crore. This surpasses Vijay’s previous record of Rs 210 crore from Master, making it the highest-grossing movie for him in India. The movie has made an additional $10.80 million (Rs 88 crore) overseas, bringing its total worldwide earnings to Rs 302 crore. Bigil, which had gross collections of over Rs 300 crore, was the first Vijay starrer to cross the triple century mark.

Amid this victory, team Varisu has released another track from the family entertainer titled Vaa Thalaiva. The track is voiced by Shankar Mahadevan, Karthik, Thaman S, Deepak Blue and Arvindh Srinivasan. The melody is composed by Thaman S and the lyrics are penned by Vivek. The 5-minute-long track entices the audience with the natural beauty and biking experience of Thalapathy Vijay. The shooting of the track was completed in the serene environment of Kerala. The track not only captures the beauty of Kerala but of a Rajasthani folk dance. In a single day, the track Vaa Thalaiva made 1.4 million views on YouTube and hence has become one of the trendy songs on YouTube.

Circling back to the collections, Varisu has so far made around Rs. 143.75 crore in Tamil Nadu alone, which is once more Vijay’s career high. This puts him ahead of both Master and Bigil. With perhaps another Rs 3-4 crore to go, the movie will surpass Baahubali 2 and pass Ponniyin Selvan: 1 collection in Tamil Nadu and make Vikram’s film the third-highest-grossing movie ever in the state.

The box office collections of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu at the domestic box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs 156 crore

Week Two - Rs 39.75 crore

Week Three - Rs 5 crore

4th Friday - Rs 0.75 crore

4th Saturday - Rs 1.10 crore

4th Sunday - Rs 1.40 crore

