New Year 2022: It's Vacation Time for These Bollywood Couples

Who doesn’t crave for a well-deserved holiday vacation during this time of the year! The week between Christmas and New Year is the one where you are allowed to put all your stress aside and select that perfect holiday destination. Bollywood stars like to do the same and every year they whisk themselves off to some beautiful corner of the world along with the love of their lives. This year is no different with different Bollywood couples heading off to New Year vacations. Here’s where some of your favorite Bollywood couples are headed to:

>Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The rumored couple who are said to be in a relationship post their on-screen stint in the war drama Shershaah are reportedly spending their New Year in the Maldives. A paparazzi account posted a video of the couple at an airport and waving before walking in.

>Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle ‘Mrs Funnybones’ Khanna are on a double celebratory trip to the Maldives, celebrating not only the New Year but also Twinkle’s birthday which was on December 29. Akshay shared a photo on his Instagram account of the both of them enjoying their vacation with the caption, ‘With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina’.

>Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will ring in 2022 in the Maldives, according to the paparazzo account that posted a video of them arriving at the airport. Wearing color-coordinated clothes, Ranveer donned a brown leather jacket over a white T-shirt along with ripped black jeans. Deepika, on the other hand, opted for a plain white top along with light brown pants.

>Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani

The rumored couple, known to give their followers major fitness goals, are vacationing in the Maldives and have been posting videos and pictures of their trip from their respective social media handles.

>Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport getting whisked away at some undisclosed location for their New Year vacation. The couple goes on vacations frequently. Earlier this year, Alia and Ranbir had spent the latter’s 39th birthday in Jodhpur. Alia had posted a glimpse of their vacation with the caption “Happy birthday, my life."

