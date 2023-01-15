Happy Birthday Neil Nitin Mukesh: New York to Wazir, Top Performances of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY NEIL NITIN MUKESH: Even though Neil Nitin Mukesh came from a family of musicians, he mapped his own path by choosing to become an actor. At the mere age of 4, he worked in Yash Raj’s movie titled Vijay and Vimal Kumar’s Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni. Later he proved his mettle in acting by delivering hit after hit like Johnny Gaddar, New York, and Wazir among many other movies. While he appeared in just a handful of movies, his acting chops won the hearts of millions and earned him critic acclamation too.

As Neil Nitin Mukesh turns a year older, let’s rewind and revisit a few of his top performances in Bollywood.

Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

Crime drama Johnny Gaddaar is the story of the youngest member of the gang named Vikram (Neil) who pools in money to buy drugs from a corrupt police officer. However, Vikram discreetly steals the money. He ambushes one of his partners but accidentally ends up killing him which sets in motion a series of tragic events. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra Rimi Sen and Ashwini Kalsekar.

New York( 2009)

Kabir Khan’s New York is a modern tale of friendship. It is based on the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, in America. Neil Nitin Mukesh’s acting was highly lauded by critics and audiences alike. Apart from him the movie also stars Katrina Kaif and John Abraham in key roles.

Lafangey Parindey (2010)

The movie is centred around a blindfolded streetfighter, Nandu (Neil) who knocks down Pinky (Deepika Padukone) in an accident which leads to her blindness. Pinky aspires to be a skater. After her accident, she is keen on skating and receives help from a regretful Nandu who teaches her. The movie is helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

Wazir (2016)

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Wazir is a crime drama that tells the story of a grieving former ATS Officer and a paraplegic chess genius who are brought together by a twist of fate. The two men help each other out through a conspiracy but have a dangerous evil waiting to checkmate them. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays a negative role in this movie which according to him is the darkest character he has ever played yet. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Saaho (2019)

The biggest action movie in Indian Cinema in 2019 was Saaho. The plot revolves around an undercover cop and his partner chasing a thief who has stolen Rs 2,000 crore rupees. The chase soon makes them realise that the case is linked to the death of a crime lord. Neil Nitin Mukesh was highly appreciated for his role as an anti-hero. The movie is directed by Sujeeth and stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prabhas, Jackie Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

