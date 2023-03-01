Newly-Wed Sidharth Malhotra's Hilarious Reply To Paps Who Ask Him For a 'Solo' Picture

Sidharth Malhotra is not ‘solo’ anymore and he wants everyone to remember that. The Shershaah actor, who got married to Kiara Advani last month was clicked by the paparazzi in Mumbai last evening. Videos have surfaced of the same where the shutterbugs can be asking him to pose for a ‘solo’ photo but the newlywed very graciously reminded the paparazzi that he is not ‘solo’ anymore. This left everyone in splits. However, he did pose for solo photos.

Sidharth looked dapper in a red and black checked shirt with black pants. Watch:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were recently at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, where the couple bagged their first award after their wedding. Sidharth won the Best Actor Award for Shershaah whereas Kiara was honoured with the Star of The Year Award.

In an exclusive chat with News18 post their wins, the lovebirds opened up, for the first time, on finding love and getting married to one another. Talking about how the love story portrayed in Shershaah found permanence in their real lives, Sidharth told us, “It felt like the real Vikram and Dimple, in some parallel universe, came together. Shershaah has given me so much love and a wife too, so what else do you need from a film? (laughs) I think it was meant to be. Much like us, Vishal Batra (Vikram Batra’s win brother) was extremely emotional and happy when he came to our wedding." When asked about life post-wedding, Kiara, draped in a signature Manish Malhotra saree, blushed and said, “The glow is real. This new life is wonderful. I’m very happy."

