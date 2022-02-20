Newlywed Farhan Akhtar Spotted For The First Time Since Khandala Wedding; Bride Shibani Dandekar MIA

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Sukoon farmhouse. The actors’ wedding took place in Khandala with a few faces from Bollywood, including Hrithik Roshan and Farah Khan, spotted at the wedding ceremony. Hours after the wedding ceremony, Farhan was spotted making his way back to Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

The paparazzi photographed the actor-director seated in his car with his family. Farhan was seen wearing a black T-shirt and seated in the passenger seat of the car. While this makes his first appearance since his and Shibani’s wedding, his gorgeous bride was nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement

On Saturday, a bunch of pictures from the couple’s wedding surfaced online offering a glimpse at the couple’s wedding trousseau. Shibani Dandekar’s wedding ensemble was custom-made by JADE by Monica and Karishma. She wore a corset and skirt that were made entirely from Chantilly lace along with micro beadwork. A matching red veil was placed on her head. On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar looked dapper in an all-black tuxedo and completed his look with a pair of cool sunglasses. The couple reportedly tied the knot as per the Christian rituals.

At the ceremony, Farhan’s father Javed Akhtar read out a poem that he had specially penned for the occasion. After the wedding, Shankar Mahadevan was seen bringing the house down with his performance. The singer sang the title track from Farhan’s directorial debut film ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, which had everyone on their feet. Hrithik was also seen dancing with Farah.

Advertisement

With the wedding wrapping, there were reports suggesting that Shibani and Farhan were going to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on Monday. However, Mid-day now reports that the reception will be held later in February. The newlyweds will be hosting a grand reception in Mumbai later this month after registering the marriage in court.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.