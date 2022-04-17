Newlywed Ranbir Kapoor Resumes Work Just 3 Days After His Wedding With Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor is already getting back to work! The actor, who married his longtime girlfriend Alia Bhatt just three days ago, was spotted making his way to a producer’s office on Sunday afternoon. For his first solo outing since the wedding, Ranbir opted for a blue and brown checked shirt with a pair of cream pants and his statement cap. The Brahmastra actor slipped into a pair of comfy white shoes while he completed his look with a mask.

Spotting the paparazzi outside the office, Ranbir gave them a quick thumbs-up before making his way in. Ranbir married Alia on Thursday at his Pali Hill home, Vastu. The couple hosted an intimate wedding ceremony at home with the Kapoors, Bhatts and a few close friends of the couple present for the nuptials.

Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, Alia revealed that the couple got married on the balcony of his home. “Surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives," she captioned the heartwarming wedding pictures.

Following the wedding, the couple made their first public appearance as a married couple in front of the press. After greeting and posing for the media, Ranbir carried Alia and took her home. They went on to host a small after-wedding party in which Ranbir and Alia appeared to have changed into different clothes. A few glimpses from the party revealed that the couple let their hair down at the party. While Alia was seen dancing on Radha with Karan Johar in one video, another clip showed Alia and Ranbir dancing on Chaiyya Chaiyya.

On Saturday night, Alia and Ranbir hosted a wedding party with a few of their industry friends invited to the bash. Those attending the party included Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Pritam, Luv Ranjan, and many others.

Mid-Day had reported that the couple is not going for their honeymoon just yet owing to their work commitments. While Ranbir has Animal and Luv Ranjan’s next in the making, Alia will reportedly return for the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The couple will also be seen in Brahmastra later this year.

