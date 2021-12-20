Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Perform Griha Pravesh Ceremony, Watch Video

Actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain tied the knot last week after three years of being in a relationship. The 36-year-old actress is frequently seen sharing her special moments from the wedding on Instagram. She has also followed it up with the post-marriage rituals and ceremonies on her handle.

Her most recent Instagram post is from her Griha Pravesh ceremony wherein the actress, adorned in a heavy blue and silver sari, can be seen being greeted warmly by her in-laws.The video was captioned,"New beginning's with Mr Jain,” with hashtags #anvikikahani and #grihapravesh.

Take a look at Ankita’s post of the ceremony here:

When the bride enters her husband's home for the first time after the wedding, the Griha Pravesh Ceremony is an important part of the post-wedding rituals. The house where the couple is entering seems to be a newly constructed one. They both dip their hands in a plate of turmeric paste and make palm imprints on the wall. Vicky bends down and places the plate in front of Ankita, allowing her to dip her feet in the turmeric paste and also leave footprints on the floor as she enters the house. The couple can also be seen being part of several pujas and toppling the kalash or rice jar with her right foot. The couple are seentaking the blessings of the elders present there.

Friends from the industry chimed in on the posts under the comments section to wish the couple on the auspicious occasion.

Ankita is currently starring in the second season of Pavitra Rishta, the first seasonaired from 2009 to 2014. While Ankita continues to play the role of Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh plays the character of Manav, earlier done by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

