Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s dreamy wedding pictures are still doing the rounds on the Internet. The masses just can’t stop gushing over the adorable pair, eager to learn about their whereabouts. Recently, the Hero actress and the Indian batter took a holy visit to the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain. Pictures and videos of the lovebirds from the temple premises, offering their prayers to Lord Shiva, and seeking blessings are currently being widely circulated on social media.

In the following video, tweeted by a user, both Athiya and her beau can be seen dressed in saffron and yellow attire. From the shaky visual footage, it can be made out that the B-town actress was donning a mustard-yellow saree. KL Rahul on the other hand was seen to be sporting a saffron dhoti and veshti set. The duo, in accompaniment of the priest, kneeled before the idol of Lord Shiva, praying to the deity.

The newlyweds folded their hands as they prayed with their eyes closed. The priest applied a tika on both Athiya and KL Rahul’s forehead before they touched the Shiva linga and sought blessings. Sitting amid the crowd of devotees, the pair were given shawls and flower garlands by the priest, that they draped over their necks.

According to a report by ETimes, the celebrity couple had earlier informed the temple authorities to make necessary arrangements before their visit. Athiya and KL Rahul even participated in the renowned Bhasm Arti ritual of the Mahakaleshwar temple. The head priest of the holy shrine further revealed that the Indian vice-captain asked him for the Bhasm Arti ash. The priest added that the cricketer deemed the ash to be an auspicious prasad.

As soon as the pictures and videos surfaced on the Internet, social media users were quick to point out that KL Rahul’s visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple could be a reason behind the cricketer, wishing to regain his form. Moreover, the visit comes days before Team India’s third Test match against Australia, scheduled to begin on March 1 in Indore.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the nuptial knot on January 23, in the presence of close friends and family members. The gala wedding ceremony was held at Athiya’s father-actor Suniel Shetty’s lavish Khandala home. Notable members from the film and cricket fraternity attended the wedding.

