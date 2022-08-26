Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez- Ben Affleck Share Mushy Moments In Italy, See Pics

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck recently got married in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by friends and family, in Georgia, United States. To give you a quick recap - the charming couple said “I do" in Las Vegas last month after rekindling their romance. The Gigli and Jersey Girl co-stars were engaged back in 2002 but ended their relationship 17 years ago. They reunited last year.

After their wedding celebrations in Georgia, Bennifer, as the couple are now called by their fans, flew to Italy for their honeymoon.

The newlyweds seem to be in love and enjoying their time together as they flitted from Lake Como to the streets of Milan, hand in hand. A video of Jennifer and Ben, which has now gone viral on the internet, showed the happy couple window shopping near a jewellery outlet and then kissing each other. The make-out session turned a bit too steamy even as paparazzi and the celebs’ surrounded the couple.

Jennifer and Ben were both dressed in their tourist-best clothes. JLo looked gorgeous as usual with an understated, white crop top paired with matching flared trousers, Ben sported his trademark button-down shirt paired with jeans and sneakers. The couple leisurely strolled across several public spots with their bodyguard keeping a close watch on them.

These spots included a hotel where the couple were spotted having lunch and the scenic sights of the city that the couple enjoyed on a boat.

Jennifer and Ben’s 2022 wedding was a sight to behold as it took place across multiple ceremonies.

