Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Fly Back to Mumbai in Chopper; Video Goes Viral

After days of speculations, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got hitched in a grand yet private wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. The couple took to Instagram to share breathtaking pictures from their wedding ceremony that took place at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur under strict security and supervision.

The newlyweds have now reportedly headed back to Mumbai. A video of Katrina getting into a chopper surfaced online on Friday morning. The actress was wearing a lime-yellow suit.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on Thursday, December 9. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the happy announcement, along with pictures from the nuptial. Both Katrina and Vicky wrote in the caption, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Katrina Kaif opted for a red bridal lehnga, while Vicky wore an ivory sherwani, both designed by celebrity favourite fashion designer Sabyasachi.

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those attending the wedding.

