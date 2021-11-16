Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa All Smiles in First Photo from Their Reception, Host Haryana CM

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got married in Chandigarh on Monday in the presence of a few family members and friends. Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated for over a decade. Following a low-key wedding, the Bollywood couple hosted a grand reception in the city. The event was also attended by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, who also took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo with the newlyweds.

Sharing the photo, the CM wrote in Hindi, “Attended the marriage ceremony of Bollywood’s famous actors Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha in Chandigarh, wished the bride and groom a successful married life." While Patralekhaa looked stunning in a golden saree, Rajkummar Rao looked dapper in a black tuxedo suit.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who got engaged on November 13, exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh. For the ceremony, Rao, 37, dressed in ace couturier Sabyasachi’s ivory ethnic wear with badhgala jacket while Patralekhaa wore a red lehenga from the designer. Rao took to Instagram and posted pictures from the wedding.

“Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here’s to forever .. and beyond," his post read.

The couple was congratulated by several of their industry colleagues, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Taapsee Pannu, Sanya Malhotra, Dia Mirza, filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane among others.

The duo has featured together in filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s 2014 film Citylights and ALTBalaji series Bose: Dead/Alive.

