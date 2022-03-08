Newlyweds Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar Exude Glamour in Latest Sexy Instagram Pics

Actress-singer Shibani Dandekar tied the knot with actor-producer Farhan Akhtar in an intimate wedding ceremony last month. The 41-year-old artist shared some snapshots from a party on Instagram earlier on Tuesday. The picture features the newly-wed couple walking hand-in-hand dressed in their glamorous outfits.

Shibani chose to wear a custom-made emerald green dress from Jade by Monica and Karishma. The green dress came with shimmering fabric and a thigh-high slit. The former Indian Premier League presenter wore a pair of matching deep green strappy stilettos with the dress. Meanwhile, actor, singer and producer Farhan wore a long black button-down shirt paired with a charcoal grey jacket and pinstripe black and white wide pants for the event.

Commenting on Shibani’s latest Instagram post has received compliments from fans and fellow celebrities. Actor Poorna Jagannathan wrote, “I love this color on you." British Indian rapper Rajakumari also hyped up the couple as she commented, “Glamour!" Some followers described the picture of the couple as “hot" while others commented, “Beautiful couple."

Advertisement

In another picture shared on the social media platform by Shibani, the actress can be seen flaunting her comfy pair of sneakers as she switched from the strappy heels. The picture showed her relaxing on a couch as she rested her feet on a table in front.

Shibani’s latest Instagram post shows her posing solo for the camera in her stunning dress but this time the actress wore her dapper sneakers. The picture was accompanied by a caption where Shibani described her look as “Mermaid vibes."

Advertisement

Shibani’s fashion choices for her wedding and pre-wedding functions have been all about comfort and style. For her wedding day, Shibani also wore Jade by Monica and Karishma custom-designed lehenga that could easily be taken for a gown. Shibani’s ensemble featured a fish-cut skirt, a corset-style blouse, and a trailing red headdress. The red and beige lehenga was a fresh take on traditional bridal wear.

Have you checked Shibani’s latest Instagram post yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.