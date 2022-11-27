News18 Showreel 2022 LIVE Updates: Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, More Talk Bollywood

Edited By: Dishya Sharma
Last Updated: November 27, 2022, 15:13 IST
Mumbai, India
News18 Showreel 2022 LIVE Updates: Some of the biggest stars of 2022 — Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anupam Kher, and Kajol, among others — are all set to talk shop at News18's Showreel, the biggest entertainment conference of the year.
Kartik Aaryan is in the house! The actor speaks about his initial work and rejections.
No access to a TV? Not a problem! News18 Showreel will be streaming live on News18 Showsha’s YouTube channel as well — starting at 3 pm.
From music maestro Shankar Mahadevan to Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Saiyami Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yami Gautam, Subhash Ghai, Vijay Verma, and Vidyut Jamwal, we’ve got a house full of stars lined up for the day!
One of Bollywood’s biggest actresses Kajol is also participating in the conference this year. She will be joined by her Salaam Venky director Revathy.
Father-son duo Anupam Kher and Sikandar Kher will be sitting down together for discussion as well. Are you excited? We know we are!
The beloved Sita of Sita Ramam aka Mrunal Thakur will follow Kartik Aaryan. She has had a memorable year as well, delivering an impressive performance in her Telugu debut film Sita Ramam.
Starting off the News18 Showreel 2022 with a bang is none other than Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who delivered a Rs 200 crore film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 this year and will soon be seen in Freddy and Shehzada, will be chatting with our very own News18 India’s Kishore Ajwani.
Watch some of the biggest stars come under one roof to talk about all things entertainment at the News18 Showreel 2022 only on News18 India. You can stream the show live on News18’s Showsha YouTube page as well. The conclave begins at 3 pm.
On Sunday, November 27, News18 is hosting the biggest entertainment conclave — News18 Showreel 2022. The conference is set to begin at 3 pm.
This year’s conference kicks off with Kartik Aaryan. Riding high on the success of blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan has two more big releases in the pipeline. These include Freddy and Shehzada. Another actor to look forward to at the conference is Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor, who was last seen in Doctor G, is set to enthrall audiences with his action avatar in An Action Hero this year.
One of Bollywood’s biggest actresses Kajol is also participating in the conference this year. The actress, who will soon be seen in Salaam Venky, will be joined by actor-director Revathy. Another iconic actor that will be seen at the News18 Showreel conference this year is Anupam Kher. Having starred in three big movies this year — The Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2, and Uunchai, Kher has had a memorable year at the movies. He will be joined by his son, actor Sikandar Kher.
Others gracing the grand event include music maestro Shankar Mahadevan, Shefali Shah, Rasika Duggal, Saiyami Kher, Vaani Kapoor, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Yami Gautam, Subhash Ghai, Mrunal Thakur, Vijay Verma, and Vidyut Jamwal, among others.
In a press note, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO-Hindi news of News18, said, “It is only natural for India’s No. 1 News Network to take the lead in developing and launching new path-breaking and industry-defining initiatives. News18 Showreel is another such offering from the Network — the biggest conclave of its kind by a news platform that will engage top stars and key industry stakeholders to discuss the future of entertainment in the country. I am personally very excited about this initiative and also confident that it will also be very well received by our audiences.”
