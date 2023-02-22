News18 Showsha Reel Award for Ensemble Cast: The Family Man 2, Panchayat 2, Delhi Crime 2 | Better Together; Who's The Best?

News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

What makes a good show? It’s not only the direction and writing, but also the combined efforts of the cast that go on to determine whether it’ll be able to carve a place in the hearts of the audience. The News18 Showsha Reel Awards recognise such performances that swept everyone in the past one-and-a-half years in some pathbreaking shows.

The nominations for the Best Ensemble Cast (Popular Choice) are:

The Family Man 2: This Raj and DK out-of-the-box spy thriller show was thoroughly supported by Manoj Bajpayee — one of the seasoned actors of the country. His aura was balanced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a trailblazing and fierce antagonist. Meanwhile, Sharib Hashmi as Jayavant Kashinath ‘JK’ Talpade, Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari (Suchi), Sharad Kelkar as Arvind, Ashlesha Thakur as Dhriti Tiwari, Shreya Dhanwanthary as Zoya, Sunny Hinduja as Milind Hinduja infused originality and gave consistent performances.

Panchayat 2: Considered one of the best shows by TVF, Panchayat set the tone right with its refreshing screenplay and hilarious situations. The second season of the comedy-drama series expanded its canvas with the addition of Ashok Pathak as Vinod, Sanvikaa as Rinki, Pankaj Jha as MLA Chandra Kishore Singh to the existing roster of Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and others. The world of Panchayat is unimaginable without these actors.

Delhi Crime 2: Delhi Crime 2 remained synonymous with the emotive face of Shefali Shah, impeccable with her versatility and thorough screen presence. The second season of the crime-drama depicting a convoluted story involving the infamous Kachcha Banyan gang with the help of skilled actors such as Rajesh Tailang, Rasika Duggal, Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith and Danish Hussain. Tillotama Shome played a convincing negative character towards the end of the season. The cast of Delhi Crime 2 proved why they deserve such a high place in everyone’s eyes.

Masaba Masaba 2: One-of-its-kind, the biographical drama Masaba Masaba does have Masaba Gupta as the central character in it, but it’s incomplete without the host of actors that play myriad characters in her glamorous life. Continuing the trajectory of star cameos, the second season featured Kartik Aaryan, Neelam Kothari, Bappi Lahri, Milind Soman, Maria Goretti and Neelam Kothari. Meanwhile, Neena Gupta, Kusha Kapila, Neil Bhoopalam, Ram Kapoor, Barkha Singh materialized the crux of the zany screenplay.

She 2: The second season of the crime-drama spectacle mounted by Imtiaz Ali and Arif Ali was one of the most talked-about shows. Aaditi Pohankar was the life of season 1 and she shows her acting chops in the second season as well. But she did it with the help of Kishore Kumar G who didn’t let the audience feel the lack of Vijay Varma from the first season. The show was supported by Vishwas Kini, Resh Lamba, Suhita Thatte, Shivani Rangole, Ravish Desai, Rohit Kokate giving compelling performances as realistic, gritty characters.

CAT: Randeep Hooda’s foray into the web series genre proved fruitful as the crime-thriller show got favourable reviews. The intense plot, riveting themes of Punjab insurgency and drug menace coalesced with a string of ill-fated events made Balwinder Singh Janjua’s story interesting and binge-worthy. The relatable characters livened up the show. Randeep Hooda frontlined the outstanding cast of Suvinder Vicky, Danish Sood, Geeta Agrawal, Hasleen Kaur, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Kavya Thapar, Ajay Bhardwaj, Sukhwinder Chahal, Coral Bhamra and others in this gritty tale of betrayal and lies.

