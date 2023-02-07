News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

It was the year of the actresses! Every passing month, Bollywood witnessed stellar performances on the big screen and OTT, making picking six nominations for the ‘Best Actress’ in the Popular Choice category of News18 Showsha Reel Awards a task.

Advertisement

The nominees for Best Actress in the ‘Popular Choice’ category are:

Kriti Sanon: Taking over the OTT space with and as Mimi, Kriti Sanon proved that she is a complete package. While she showed that she could be the perfect leading lady in commercial projects, she also underlined that she can shoulder a film on her own shoulders and win the audience over.

Alia Bhatt: Delivering two performances that were poles apart in 2022 with Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, 2022 was the best year for Alia Bhatt professionally. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought out a never-before-seen avatar with Gangubai, Alia pushed the envelope with Darlings.

Tabu: Would it be safe to say that Tabu ruled 2022? The veteran actress delivered mindblowing performances with two big releases of the year — Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2. While our souls left our bodies watching her in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she almost had us leaving Ajay Devgn’s Vijay Salgaonkar’s side and rooting for her and her son in Drishyam 2. Such was the power of her craft.

Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani lit up our screens with her performances in Jugjugg Jeeyo and Shershaah. While she gave us the much-needed popcorn entertainer performance in Jugjugg Jeeyo, even as she left us weeping with her moving performance in Shershaah.

Advertisement

Triptii Dimri: As though she had not already won us over with Bulbbul, Triptii Dimri cemented her spot in Bollywood with Qala. Having won everyone over with her demure performance, Triptii showed the industry that she had arrived and is here to stay!

Deepika Padukone: The list would be incomplete without a mention of Deepika Padukone from Gehraiyaan. Having stepped out of her comfort zone and to a subject like mental health and urban relationships, Deepika Padukone had everyone’s attention in Gehraiyaan.

Advertisement

​Vote for your favourite nominee at www.news18.com/reel-awards-2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News here