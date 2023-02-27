Home » News » Movies » News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Anupam Kher’s Mother Reacting to His Win is Everything, Watch

News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Anupam Kher’s Mother Reacting to His Win is Everything, Watch

The sweet video uploaded on Twitter shows Anumpam Kher's mother praising and blessing The Kashmir Files actor for his hard work.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Trending Desk

Last Updated: February 27, 2023, 12:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Anupam Kher receives Extraordinary Performance Of The Year award at News18 Showsha Reel Awards.
Anupam Kher receives Extraordinary Performance Of The Year award at News18 Showsha Reel Awards.

Anupam Kher recently bagged the Extraordinary Performance Of The Year award for his role in The Kashmir Files at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. The actor, who has a delightful bond with his mother Dulari, now shared her reaction to his big win. The sweet video uploaded on Twitter shows Anumpam Kher’s mother praising and blessing the actor for his hard work.

The clip opens up with Anupam Kher showing his award to his mother. The actor reveals that he was honoured with the Extraordinary Performance Of The Year title for his role in The Kashmir Files. Reacting to this, his mother said, “I’m really happy. You will win 1000 awards. If you do it with hard work and with a true heart, then you definitely get rewarded!” Anupam Kher then said that he has decided to dedicate the awards to the exodus victims. The actor’s brother Raju Kher, who was recording the video, also congratulated him before his mother said “all my relatives are extremely happy.”

Watch the clip here:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

After receiving the award on Saturday, Anumpam Kher took to his Twitter handle and penned a gratitude note. “Extraordinary Performance Of The Year: Thank you CNN news18 for this prestigious award. I feel honoured and humbled. I dedicate this award to every victim of terrorism in the world & their families. Orzu, Aaye te Yazzet! Jai ho!” he tweeted.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files’ narrated the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the early 1990s. Anupam Kher, in the movie, essayed the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit, one of the many victims. Apart from Anupam Kher, the movie featured Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi, among others. The Kashmir Files was among the 301 films that were considered for a nomination at the Oscars 2023. Released on March 11 last year, the film became a roaring success at the box office.

Recently, Anupam Kher pledged financial assistance to the Kashmiri Pandits. According to a tweet shared by ANI, the actor at the Global Kashmiri Pandit Conclave in Delhi said, “The Kashmir Files' showed problems of Kashmiri pandits. We've earned a lot. We give charity to foreign orgs that are already rich. Now it's important to give charity to our own people. I pledge Rs 5 lakhs for them.”

Advertisement

Not only this, The Kashmir Files on February 20 bagged the ‘Best Film’ title at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 27, 2023, 09:26 IST
last updated: February 27, 2023, 12:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+24PHOTOS

News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2023: The Complete Winners List; Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Take Home Top Honours

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Indulge In Sweet PDA At News18 Showsha Reel Awards, See Pics