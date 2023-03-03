News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Babil Khan Misses Irrfan Post Win, Says 'Hope My Dad Is Proud of Me'

Babil Khan made for one of the most highly anticipated debuts of 2022. He forayed into the world of acting with director and lyricist Anvitaa Dutt’s psychological drama Qala last year and went on to win heaps of praises and raving reviews for his nuanced performance as a musically gifted orphan named Jagan. And to honour his talent, News18 Showsha Reel Awards felicitated him with the Best Debut (Jury) award last week. Interestingly, it marks the first award of his career.

Following his big win, News18 exclusively caught up with the young artist, who told us, “I’m not on cloud nine but thirteen. But thirteen is an unlucky number, and so I would say that I’m on a cloud (laughs)." He also reminisced his father, late actor Irrfan, who breathed his last in April 2020 following a battle with neuroendocrine cancer. “I hope my dad is proud of me. I’m working really hard for that. I wish he was there to see me," said an emotional Babil.

Advertisement

Though he missed his mother, writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, while accepting the award, he revealed the one advice that she gave him. “We travelled to Dubai and after we came back, my mum fell sick. I really, really wish that she was here with me. I had promised her that I would be me and fearlessly me and that I would not fake anything. I hope I did that. I was feeling very scared because when you go up on a stage, you always put on a character. But I was like, ‘Hello, I won!’" he shared with an infectious laughter.

Quiz him if Qala opened doors for him in the way that he had expected and Babil, in his signature candour, stated, “My relationship with Anvitaa and the way in which she opened me up as an actor, to be vulnerable and surrendering opened more gates that anything else. Even if Qala had not released, I would have had the experience of working in that film and I would have been a better actor, a better human and a more evolved person, and that is what matters at the end of the day."

Advertisement

Speaking about his co-stars, Babil added, “It also gave me the chance to work with Swastika (Mukherjee) and Triptii (Dimri). I am Triptii’s number one fan and she knows that (chuckles). It was all about the joy of being on that set and taking away whatever I could and absorb everything possible from that film. Winning the award feels amazing, of course, but it is about evolution."

Advertisement

On the work front, he will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ upcoming web series, The Railway Men. Co-starring R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyenndu, it is billed as a tribute to the railway workers at Bhopal station who are the unsung heroes of the Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984. Reportedly, Babil has also begun shooting for another web show titled Friday Night Plan, which is being backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. ​

Read all the Latest Movies News here