Bhumi Pednekar was part of three films in 2022, each one more different from the other. While the comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal showcased the actress in an almost negative role, Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan was a powerful film revolving around the social topic of dowry, and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao talked about LGBTQIA+ relationships. Bhumi was given the Breakthrough Performance Of The Year Award at News18 Showsha Reel Awards on Saturday.

On Sunday, Bhumi shared a picture of herself holding her News18 Showsha trophy and smiling for the camera. Not only that, she also penned a note expressing her joy at receiving the award. Her caption read, “Got awarded for not one but two pieces of my work that the jury felt worthy of appreciation. It came as such a surprise. ‘Breakthrough Performance Of The Year’ for #BadhaaiDo and #GovindaNaamMera. Received the award from Ramesh Sippy sir and he patted my back, saying well done. He was also on the jury and I just stood there so overwhelmed. Thank you #News18ShowshaReelAwards and the jury. This one is for both my directors #HarshvardhanKulkarni @shashankkhaitan."

Several celebs and fans rushed to congratulate her for this achievement in the comment section. One of them wrote, “What a star!!!(star emoji)". Another one commented, “Congratulations Bhumi (heart and star emojis)". Someone else said, “You are the most beautiful and humble person in this world. Really, I am your big fan!" A fan stated, “Congratulations!!!" Karan Boolani commented, “Breakthrough!!"

While receiving the award on stage, Bhumi had said, “I started my year with Badhaai Do and ended it with Govinda Naam Mera. My work was appreciated in both those films and that’s why I am here receiving this award. I am extremely motivated."

Bhumi will next be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ashutosh Rana. The film is expected to release on March 24, 2023. Post that, Bhumi will also be seen in Afwaah. Helmed by Sudhir Mishra, the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Taapsee Pannu. The film is expected for a 2023 release.

