News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai.

The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time. This Valentine’s month, you don’t just get to make social media clips on heartening songs like Shershaah’s ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ and Jersey’s ‘Maiyya Mainu’, but give a shout-out to those actors, filmmakers and singers who deserve the accolades. The winners of the ‘Popular Choice’ awards will be decided on the basis of public voting. The audience can vote for their favourites at www.news18.com/reel-awards-2023.

Besides the ‘Popular Choice‘ category, News18 Showsha Reel Awards will also be presented in the ‘Jury Choice’ category. The winners of this category will be selected by an esteemed jury panel consisting of renowned film personalities. Filmmakers Ramesh Sippy, Sriram Raghavan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and actress Divya Dutta along with News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy, comprise the jury.

The ‘Jury Choice’ awards will be given for the best film, best actor, best actress, best debutant (male/female), best director and the breakthrough performance of the year. The ‘Popular Choice’ awards will be given for best film, best actor, best actress, best director, best supporting actor, best supporting actress, best performance in a negative role, best performance in a comic role, best male playback singer, best female playback singer and best music.

The Wonder of the Web

The new normal, where many of our daily interactions are mediated by screens, has made us change the way we behave. Locked in homes, the Covid-19 pandemic suddenly made the internet even more relevant, giving entertainment a new meaning. From cinema halls to television and laptop screen, the shift was sudden. The Hindi film industry, too, quickly made the shift. With the emergence and popularity of OTT platforms in three years, demand for more realistic, ‘content-driven’ movies and series increased.

These movies are equally appreciated by audiences and the critics. Be it Srikant Tiwari’s ‘Fomo, Lolo, Roflo’ GIF from ‘The Family Man 2’ or the gory scenes of faces being smashed in ‘Delhi Crime Season 2’, some web series left an indelible impression on our lives in the years 2021 and 2022. The sharp rise in subscribers of streaming platforms prompted several popular faces like Manoj Bajpayee, Raveena Tandon, Bobby Deol and Randeep Hooda to opt for web shows.

The ‘Web Series — Popular Choice’ awards will be presented to the best web series, best director, best actor, best actress and the best ensemble cast.

Past Winners

The past Reel award winners include Alia Bhatt (Best actress for Raazi), Ayushmann Khurrana (Breakout Actor of the Year for AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho), Rajkummar Rao (Breakthrough Actor of the Year for Stree), Ratna Pathak Shah (Best Actress for Lipstick Under My Burkha) and Pankaj Tripathi (Best Supporting Actor for Newton) among others.

As films with unique storytelling formats stand out among the big-budget movies, News18 takes its commitment to award the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level with this year’s edition of Showsha Reel Awards.

Come join us for the grandest celebration of Hindi cinema and OTT platforms.

