News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

The News18 Showsha Reel Award nominees in the Best Film category have been big Box Office winners in the past year-and-a-half, drawing in viewers and entertaining them. At a time when filmmaking and the formulas are changing rapidly, they have been able to cut through the clutter and leave an impact on the audiences.

The nominees for Best Film category are:

1. Gangubai Kathiawadi: The biographical drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starred Alia Bhatt as the titular character with Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. The film was loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ by S. Hussain Zaidi. Released in theatres in February 2022, Gangubai Kathiawadi received critical acclaim for its production value and Bhatt’s performance. In its theatrical run, the film grossed Rs 153.69 core at the domestic box office and Rs 209.77 globally, emerging as a commercial success.

2. Shershaah: Based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in Kargil War, the film was directed by Vishnuvardhan in his Hindi debut. Malhotra starred in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, with Kiara Advani as his girlfriend, Dimple Cheema. Shershaah received positive reviews from both the critics and the audience, becoming one of the biggest OTT hits post pandemic. The performances, direction, music, cinematography, action sequences, editing and visual effects received high critical acclaim. Released on Amazon Prime Video in August 2021, Shershaah was one of the most watched Indian films on the platform.

3. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: A comedy horror film, directed by Anees Bazmee, and starring Tabu, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was a standalone sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and the second installment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise. It was theatrically released worldwide on May 20, 2022 and received positive reviews from critics, with praise for Tabu and Aaryan’s performances, humour, musical score, cinematography and direction. The film earned Rs 266.88 crore worldwide to become the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

4. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva: The fantasy action-adventure film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji starred Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film was the first installment of a planned trilogy, a part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse. Drawing inspiration from tales in Hindu mythology, the story followed Shiva (Kapoor), an orphan with pyrokinetic powers who discovers that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy. Developed over eight years, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva was theatrically released in September 2022. It emerged as a commercial success, with an estimated gross of over Rs 431 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

5. Drishyam 2: The crime-thriller directed by Abhishek Pathak was a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name and a sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam. Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Shriya Saran, Drishyam 2 was released theatrically in November 2022 to positive reviews. The film grossed Rs 100 crore within four days internationally. It eventually grossed Rs 343.42 crore worldwide to rank as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

6. The Kashmir Files: Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film presented a fictional storyline centred around the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. It depicted the exodus and the events leading up to the genocide. The Kashmir Files starred Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi. The film was released in theatres in March 2022. Despite mixed critical reception, it went on to become a commercial success, grossing Rs 340.92 crore worldwide, becoming the third highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

Vote for your favourite nominee at www.news18.com/reel-awards-2023.

