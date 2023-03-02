The prestigious News18 Showsha Reel Awards, which took place last week in Mumbai, bestowed accolades to deserving actors, films and web series that released in the past one-and-a-half years. From Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s Shershaah to Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, the star studded event became a sweeping success and an opportunity for the winners to flaunt their glimmering trophies. Among them was also the ensemble cast of the hit Netflix show Delhi Crime season 2 that captured the top spot by popular votes.

The Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Denzil Smith starrer crime drama competed against other acclaimed web series like Raj and DK’s Family Man 2, TVF’s Panchayat 2, Masaba Masaba 2, Imtiaz Ali’s She Season 2 and Randeep Hooda’s debut OTT series, CAT. The show won the award under the Best Ensemble Cast Popular Choice Web Series category.

While Shefali Shah couldn’t be present to receive the award, Rasika Dugal, Yashaswini Dayama and Denzil Smith received the trophy on behalf of the entire team. In her acceptance speech, Rasika said, “Thank you so much for this award. We are very lost without our Madam Sir (Shefali Shah). She’s not here today. But this is a great cast to work with and thank you to our director Tanuj Chopra, our producers and Netflix. Somebody has given us a compliment after they watched Season 2. They said, ‘Aap toh police waalo se bhi zaada police waale lag rahe ho’. That’s the best compliment we have had so far. Thank you so much!"

The second season of the Emmy Award winning show premiered on 26 August 2022. The murder mystery was set against the backdrop of the Kachcha Banyan gang that was suspected to be wreaking havoc in New Delhi some years ago. According to the News18 Showsha review of the show, “What is also interesting to watch in Delhi Crime season 2 is the way with which the cops’ conflicts in their personal lives are presented. Overall, Delhi Crime 2 is more than a crime thriller, it is a representation of our society and brings together several small stories with a talented cast."

