Divya Dutta came aboard Kangana Ranaut’s action flick Dhaakad in a never-seen-before avatar. The actress essayed a ‘menacing’ and ‘evil’ Rohini in the film, leaving everyone in awe. While the film didn’t perform well at the box office, Divya Dutta’s villainous avatar will always stay fresh in viewers’ minds. And that edgy role also led her to win the Best Performance in a Negative Role at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards!

Draped in a greenish gold saree and her hair tied in a messy bun, Divya looked stunning as she walked onto the stage to receive the award. She received the award from none other than the Bad Man of Bollywood, Gulshan Grover. The actress first thanked Gulshan for presenting her the Popular Choice Award for Best Performance in a Negative Role.

She said, “First of all, thank you News18, it is really amazing, and getting it from the baddie itself, the Bad Man of Bollywood, it’s really superb. This award is very special for me because this role is very close to my heart. When I started my journey, I used to really fancy doing negative roles, but nobody gave such roles to me. They said sweet face, innocent-looking, petite woman, and then I get this, my first award for a negative role. So, it feels very nice.

“Thank you Razy (Razneesh Ghai), my director who has always seen the bad side of me. I’m working with him again, that too in a negative role. Thank you to the entire team. I must say this journey has been beautiful and to be lauded by your own peers is something exceptional. I also want to take the opportunity to thank my mum, simply because she gave me the wings to fly, in this world of movies that I really love the most. This one is so cherished, thank you."

Divya competed against Mouni Roy for Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Vijay Verma for Darlings, Vijay Raaz for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bobby Deol for Love Hostel and Dulquer Salmaan for Chup: Revenge of The Artist in the category.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards were held on Saturday night, acknowledging and honouring stars who have made a remarkable contribution to the film industry in the past one-and-a-half years. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards.

Kiara Advani, who gave back-to-back hit performances last year, was honoured with the Star of The Year Award, while Anupam Kher bagged the Extraordinary Performer of the Year award for The Kashmir Files. Sidharth Malhotra, who accompanied his actress-wife Kiara, bagged the Popular Choice Best Actor Award for their film, Shershaah. The Popular Choice Awards were selected by our voters.

