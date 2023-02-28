Huma Qureshi won the award for Best Actress Popular Choice in the Web Series category for Maharani Season 2, at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. The actress delivered a moving acceptance speech as she received the award from veteran director Sriram Raghavan. The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded event that honored films and web series that left a mark in the past one-and-a-half years. Several celebs from the entertainment fraternity, including Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Anupam Kher and others, arrived in their most glamorous avatar to receive the prestigious awards.

As Huma accepted the award from film director Sriram Raghavan, she started her acceptance speech by thanking him. Se said, “Thank you Sriram, this is so special receiving it from you. It really is. He is one of my most favourite directors and producers. I’ve been a bit late, so I missed all the love that Monica, O My Darling got. But this year has been really special for Monica and Maharani. This award I have to dedicate to Subhash Kapoor, the entire team of Maharani and all the actors. I think it is a character that was not expected from me, so the love that I’ve got is just amazing. I’ve been winning awards since season 1, and I told Subhash Kapoor Sir that ‘Why are you making us do so much effort, they won’t give us the award again.’ So Subhash Sir, this is for you. Thank you."

Huma Qureshi beat the likes of Samantha Ruth Prabhu (The Family Man 2), Raveena Tandon (Aranyak), Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime 2), Sakshi Tanwar (Mai), Sushmita Sen (Aarya 2) to bag the Best Actress award for Web Series.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actress made heads turn on the red carpet when she walked in a Puneet Kapoor drape saree. The unconventional silhouette featured a velvet centre slit skirt draped with dori work and sequins. She paired the exquisite drape that complemented her curves with a corset-style blouse.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards were held on Saturday night by acknowledging and honouring stars who have made a remarkable contribution to the film industry in the past one-and-a-half years. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards. Kiara Advani, who gave back-to-back hit performances last year, was honoured with the Star of The Year Award, while Anupam Kher bagged the Extraordinary Performer of the Year award for The Kashmir Files. Sidharth Malhotra, who accompanied his actress-wife Kiara, bagged the Popular Choice Best Actor Award for their film, Shershaah. The Popular Choice Awards were selected by our voters.

